Strong retail sales, hot inflation have markets fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in December

The yen is flat against the greenback, close to levels at which authorities intervened in July to shore up the Japanese currency. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO/BENGALURU] The US dollar was pinned at a 19-month high on Wednesday (Nov 18), as US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials cemented expectations for an interest rate hike in December.

Since Fed chair Kevin Warsh stopped offering markets highly valued forward guidance on the central bank’s policy actions, economic data and commentary from influential policymakers have been the strongest source for investors trying to gauge its next move.

Better-than-expected retail sales data on Tuesday on the back of hotter-than-expected inflation data last week has left markets fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike in December and seeing a small chance of a 50-basis-point rise, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed.

Influential Fed policymaker, New York’s John Williams, said on Tuesday that he favoured tighter monetary policy, although he pushed back against the need to shift to a more aggressive path of action.

Analysts also said the dollar’s rally could be close to running out of steam with the December hike already expected.

“To push the dollar meaningfully higher from here, we’ll probably need to see markets pricing in a more aggressive rate path into 2027,” said Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone.

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The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 103.8, marking a fresh high since April 2025.

Traders see the benchmark Fed rate rising by around 75 basis points in a year from now to the range of between 4.50 and 4.75 per cent, the CME FedWatch Tool showed.

New York’s Williams, along with Fed governor Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari, will speak later in the day.

Minutes from the US Fed’s policy meeting last month, where it left interest rates unchanged, are due on Wednesday and will be scrutinised by traders.

The dollar’s rally has pushed its peers to multi-month lows.

The euro was down 0.3 per cent at US$1.0965 and briefly marked a fresh April 2025 low.

Sterling lost 0.3 per cent to a one-month low of US$1.3161 after UK data pointed to underlying inflation staying steady in October from the month before, dampening expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England.

Earlier in the day, Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the need to tighten policy further, which kept a lid on the yen’s losses.

The yen was flat at 159.3 per dollar, and was close to levels at which authorities intervened in July to shore up the drooping Japanese currency.

Pepperstone’s Wu said that in the event of higher US rates, the yen might not benefit very much from BOJ rate hikes, raising the risks for potential intervention if there is a rapid or disorderly move of the currency beyond 160.

In oil markets, Brent crude futures trimmed losses to stand 0.7 per cent lower at US$92.70 a barrel following data showing an increase in US crude and fuel inventories last week, although the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited losses.

Gold prices fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday to their lowest level in over a year, pressured by a firm US dollar and growing expectations that the Fed will keep raising rates after hawkish comments from policymakers. REUTERS