Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors

Spot gold was down 1.4 per cent at US$3,796.37 per ounce, as of 0242 GMT on Wednesday. PHOTO: PIXABAY

GOLD prices fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday (Nov 18) to their lowest level in over a year, as a firmer dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates weighed, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting for clues on the policy outlook.

Spot gold was down 1.4 per cent at US$3,796.37 per ounce, as of 0242 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025.

US gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.7 per cent to US$3,799.30.

“The bearish movement in gold prices have been primarily driven by sentiment and technicality, with hawkish reaffirmation from Fed officials and a push up in the US Treasury yields in turn leading to a firmer US dollar,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The dollar held steady near a 19-month high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers overseas.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said on Tuesday the US central bank will likely need to raise rates again to lean against inflationary pressures, but he pushed back against the idea the Fed needs to shift to a more aggressive path of action.

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Markets see a 95.7 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point US rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 4.3 per cent, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

“Gold is again being treated as a liquidity asset, with positions cut to cover volatility and free up capital elsewhere in the market,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in a note.

Investors now await the minutes of the Fed’s Oct 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, due at 1900 GMT.

Among other metals, spot silver slipped 2.9 per cent to US$46.01 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.3 per cent to US$1,410.64 and palladium slid 1.9 per cent to US$952.04. REUTERS