The major indices closed mixed for the day

The S&P 500 lost 36.08 points, or 0.5 per cent, to close at 7,201.09 on Tuesday. PHOTO: EPA

THE Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday (Nov 24) as Nvidia and other technology shares gave back some of the previous day’s sharp gains and investors braced for possible new tariffs.

Nvidia’s stock slipped 5.9 per cent as investors weighed the implications of Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as CEO on Monday following questions about the political and governance risks surrounding his return. Technology fell 2.8 per cent, leading sector declines in the S&P 500, while an index of semiconductors dropped 7.9 per cent.

Nvidia’s decision to bring back Huang drove a sharp rally in the market and in shares of Nvidia on Monday. Huang had resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, that the Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, and that new import duties on a wide range of goods are expected.

“After the biggest rally in months, you would expect some profit-taking. At the end of the day, one headline doesn’t really resolve investor questions about the AI trade,” said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group.

“The correction that we had last week is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, but we continue to believe it can be a very bumpy path for some time,” Goldman said.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.39 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 50,018.70, the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,201.09 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 356.02 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 23,733.54.

Before Monday’s rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector’s debt-fuelled spending and the returns it could generate.

Anthropic’s shares ended 6.5 per cent lower at US$81.90, below their US$83 IPO price. The AI startup had a blockbuster market debut last week.

Additional tariffs would add uncertainty to the market, while investors were also cautious ahead of Wednesday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures report, Goldman said.

The administration’s tariffs have contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the United States.

The PCE price index is one of the key inflation gauges watched by the Federal Reserve. Traders mostly are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed next month, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Retailers were among the day’s gainers. Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, which raised its profit forecast, jumped 19.7 per cent, while Dollar Tree gained 11.2 per cent, also after raising its profit outlook.

Healthcare shares also rose and led S&P 500 sector gainers.

Earlier, a Conference Board survey showed US consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly two years in November amid optimism over the labour market and the economy following this month’s midterm elections. REUTERS