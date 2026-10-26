US stocks: Wall Street opens higher as Anthropic’s IPO filing sharpens AI focus
All three major indices opened higher for the day
Sharon Lee
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.3 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 52,320.45 on Monday morning. PHOTO: REUTERS
US STOCKS opened higher on Monday (Oct 26) as Anthropic‘s IPO filing drew investor attention ahead of a week dominated by corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.3 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 52,320.45 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 16.0 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,639.7, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 71.5 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 26,026.865. REUTERS
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