US stocks: Wall Street opens higher as Anthropic’s IPO filing sharpens AI focus

All three major indices opened higher for the day

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.3 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 52,320.45 on Monday morning. PHOTO: REUTERS

US STOCKS opened higher on Monday (Oct 26) as Anthropic‘s IPO filing drew investor attention ahead of a week dominated by corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.3 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 52,320.45 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 16.0 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,639.7​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 71.5 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 26,026.865. REUTERS