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美股：Anthropic申请IPO使AI领域再成焦点，华尔街股市高开

三大主要股指当日均高开

Sharon Lee

Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 10:00 PM
    • 周一上午，道琼斯工业平均指数上涨105.3点，或0.2%，报52320.45点。
    • 周一上午，道琼斯工业平均指数上涨105.3点，或0.2%，报52320.45点。 图片：路透社

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    美国股市周一（10月26日）高开。在本周企业财报和美联储利率决议主导市场之前，Anthropic的首次公开募股（IPO）申请吸引了投资者的关注。

    开盘时，道琼斯工业平均指数上涨105.3点，或0.2%，报52320.45点。标准普尔500指数上涨16.0点，或0.21%，报7639.7点；纳斯达克综合指数则上涨71.5点，或0.28%，报26026.865点。（路透社）

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