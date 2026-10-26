美股：Anthropic申请IPO使AI领域再成焦点，华尔街股市高开
三大主要股指当日均高开
Sharon Lee
- 周一上午，道琼斯工业平均指数上涨105.3点，或0.2%，报52320.45点。 图片：路透社
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
美国股市周一（10月26日）高开。在本周企业财报和美联储利率决议主导市场之前，Anthropic的首次公开募股（IPO）申请吸引了投资者的关注。
开盘时，道琼斯工业平均指数上涨105.3点，或0.2%，报52320.45点。标准普尔500指数上涨16.0点，或0.21%，报7639.7点；纳斯达克综合指数则上涨71.5点，或0.28%，报26026.865点。（路透社）
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