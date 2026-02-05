The Business Times

CapitaLand China Trust H2 DPU down 11.7% at S$0.0233

Revenue falls year on year to S$144.5 million from S$168.5 million

Summarise
Therese Soh

Therese Soh

Published Thu, Feb 5, 2026 · 07:43 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Net property income for the second half stands at S$94.4 million, down from S$108.6 million previously.
    • Net property income for the second half stands at S$94.4 million, down from S$108.6 million previously. PHOTO: CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST

    [SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) on Thursday (Feb 5) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0233 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, down 11.7 per cent from S$0.0264 in the year-ago period.

    For the six months, revenue fell year on year to S$144.5 million from S$168.5 million.

    Net property income for the second half stood at S$94.4 million, down from S$108.6 million in the previous corresponding period.

    For H2, distributable income decreased to S$40.5 million, from S$45.5 million in H2 2024.

    The distribution will be paid on Mar 27 after the record date of Feb 13.

    Units of CLCT ended Wednesday flat at S$0.785.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CapitaLand China TrustFinancial results

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More