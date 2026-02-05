CapitaLand China Trust H2 DPU down 11.7% at S$0.0233

Revenue falls year on year to S$144.5 million from S$168.5 million

[SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) on Thursday (Feb 5) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0233 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, down 11.7 per cent from S$0.0264 in the year-ago period.

For the six months, revenue fell year on year to S$144.5 million from S$168.5 million.

Net property income for the second half stood at S$94.4 million, down from S$108.6 million in the previous corresponding period.

For H2, distributable income decreased to S$40.5 million, from S$45.5 million in H2 2024.

The distribution will be paid on Mar 27 after the record date of Feb 13.

Units of CLCT ended Wednesday flat at S$0.785.