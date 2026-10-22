CapitaLand Investment appoints banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua as chairman from Jan 1, 2027

Temasek Singapore president Png Chin Yee will join the board as a non-executive, non-independent director

Banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua (above) will succeed Miguel Ko, who will retire as non-executive chairman and non-independent director on Dec 31. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Investment (CLI) has appointed banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua as its independent chairman and non-executive independent director, with effect from Jan 1, 2027.

He will succeed Miguel Ko, 73, who will retire as non-executive chairman and non-independent director upon completing his term on Dec 31, the real asset manager announced on Thursday (Oct 22).

Hsieh, 75, who was appointed CLI’s deputy chairman in August, has previously held senior leadership positions at Singapore Exchange, Temasek and UOB. He is also chairman of the National University of Singapore’s board of trustees.

His latest appointment comes less than a month after he stepped down as lead independent director of UltraGreen.ai on Oct 2 to devote more time to other commitments.

The medical technology company noted then that he had taken on the deputy chairmanship at CLI and the chairmanship of the National Wage Council in August.

Separately, CLI announced on Thursday that it was also appointing Png Chin Yee, president of Temasek Singapore, as a non-executive, non-independent director from Jan 1.

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She will replace Gabriel Lim, who will retire from the board upon completing his term on Dec 31.

The company said Png brings extensive leadership experience spanning investment management, finance, capital markets and corporate transformation.

Ko will have served the group for 12 years, having joined as CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge in 2014. Under his chairmanship, CLI expanded its institutional investor network and investment platform.

Lim will have served the group for more than nine years, following his appointment to the board of the then CapitaLand Limited in 2017.