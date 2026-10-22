The Business Times
business-time-50

CapitaLand Investment appoints banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua as chairman from Jan 1, 2027

Temasek Singapore president Png Chin Yee will join the board as a non-executive, non-independent director

Summarise
Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Thu, Oct 22, 2026 · 08:39 PM
    • Banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua (above) will succeed Miguel Ko, who will retire as non-executive chairman and non-independent director on Dec 31.
    • Banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua (above) will succeed Miguel Ko, who will retire as non-executive chairman and non-independent director on Dec 31. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Investment (CLI) has appointed banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua as its independent chairman and non-executive independent director, with effect from Jan 1, 2027.

    He will succeed Miguel Ko, 73, who will retire as non-executive chairman and non-independent director upon completing his term on Dec 31, the real asset manager announced on Thursday (Oct 22).

    Hsieh, 75, who was appointed CLI’s deputy chairman in August, has previously held senior leadership positions at Singapore Exchange, Temasek and UOB. He is also chairman of the National University of Singapore’s board of trustees.

    His latest appointment comes less than a month after he stepped down as lead independent director of UltraGreen.ai on Oct 2 to devote more time to other commitments. 

    The medical technology company noted then that he had taken on the deputy chairmanship at CLI and the chairmanship of the National Wage Council in August.

    Separately, CLI announced on Thursday that it was also appointing Png Chin Yee, president of Temasek Singapore, as a non-executive, non-independent director from Jan 1.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    She will replace Gabriel Lim, who will retire from the board upon completing his term on Dec 31.

    The company said Png brings extensive leadership experience spanning investment management, finance, capital markets and corporate transformation.

    Ko will have served the group for 12 years, having joined as CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge in 2014. Under his chairmanship, CLI expanded its institutional investor network and investment platform.

    Lim will have served the group for more than nine years, following his appointment to the board of the then CapitaLand Limited in 2017.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CapitaLand InvestmentBoard of Directors

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    About 60 per cent of the job cuts are coming within support functions, including among developers.

    Barclays to cut 5,000 jobs in AI-fuelled push to lower costs

    OCBC is still the best performing constituent of the STI this year; DBS and UOB are in third and eighth place respectively.

    DBS, OCBC, UOB face rate hike reality check

    While most businesses say higher costs are eroding their profits, the impact is more keenly felt among companies from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

    Cost over climate: Most Asean firms scaling back decarbonisation plans as higher energy prices bite

    The freeze applies to VietJet’s assets worth up to US$251.6 million.

    VietJet hit with global asset freeze in FitzWalter dispute

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More