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Banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua appointed deputy chairman and director of CapitaLand Investment

He previously held leadership roles in SGX, Temasek and UOB

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Tessa Oh

Tessa Oh

Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 06:27 PM
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    • Hsieh joins CLI’s board as the company “accelerates its growth ambitions as a leading global real asset manager”.
    • Hsieh joins CLI’s board as the company “accelerates its growth ambitions as a leading global real asset manager”. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Banking veteran Hsieh Fu Hua has been appointed deputy chairman and non-executive independent director of Capitaland Investment (CLI), with effect from Wednesday (Aug 12).

    The 75-year-old will also serve as a member of the group’s executive and sustainability, executive resource and compensation, as well as nominating committees.

    Hsieh joins the board as CLI “accelerates its growth ambitions as a leading global real asset manager”, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

    It noted that his appointment will broaden the board’s experience across financial markets, investment management, corporate governance and organisational leadership.

    “His strategic insight, independent perspectives and boardroom experience will further strengthen the board as we advance our growth agenda, execute our strategic priorities and deliver long-term value,” said CLI chairman Miguel Ko.

    Citing the company’s “global reach, strong capital partnerships and proven track record across its key sectors”, Hsieh noted that CLI has “significant opportunities to further scale its fund management franchise”.

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    Hsieh is the co-founder of, and adviser to, financial advisory group PrimePartners Group and chairman of GXS Bank.

    He is also a director on the GIC board and serves on the board of several other organisations, including as chairman of the National University of Singapore and WWF Singapore.

    The finance industry veteran has held several leadership roles, notably CEO of Singapore Exchange and president of Temasek.

    He was also chairman of UOB , Tiger Airways, Asia Capital Reinsurance Group and Eastspring Investments Group.

    Following Hsieh’s appointment, CLI’s board will comprise 12 directors, nine of whom are independent.

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