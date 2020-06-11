CapitaLand rolls out contactless tech at its India business parks

Get our introductory offer at only
REAL estate developer CapitaLand is adopting contactless technologies across its nine business parks in India to minimise contact between people and surfaces amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
These technologies include contactless lift activation with a...
