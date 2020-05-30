You are here

CapitaLand to deploy disinfection technology in malls

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

BT_20200530_RCCAP30_4131286.jpg
From June, all lifts in CapitaLand malls will be installed with an air disinfection technology that eliminates airborne and surface micro-organisms, such as viruses and bacteria.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Singapore

CAPITALAND will deploy tech solutions such as disinfecting robots and air disinfection systems at its malls to enhance its cleaning and disinfecting routines ahead of Singapore's Phase One reopening in June, it said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Starting next month,...

