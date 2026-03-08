Despite stronger magnets elsewhere, Singapore can still play to its strengths in offering safety and global connectivity, says the CEO of the stapled group’s managers

Vincent Yeo says CDLHT has "a lot of confidence in tourism development in Singapore", with any asset acquisition here "also a land-banking exercise". PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] After persevering through five consecutive quarters of year-on-year declines in net property income (NPI) – brought on partly by extensive renovations of three hotels and high interest rates – CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is looking at brighter skies.

Following the completion last year of refurbishments for W Hotel in Sentosa Cove, Grand Millennium Auckland and Ibis Perth, the stapled group is now in a position to capture demand catalysts.

“We expect 2026 to be a better year for the Singapore hospitality market, with a generally stronger events calendar,” noted Vincent Yeo, the chief executive officer of the managers of CDLHT .