Centurion to acquire Kim Chuan Lane industrial property for S$61 million through joint venture

It will be redeveloped into purpose-built worker accommodation

Completion of the acquisition is expected on Mar 31, 2027. PHOTO: CENTURION

[SINGAPORE] Centurion is proposing to acquire a freehold industrial property at 3 Kim Chuan Lane for S$61 million through a joint venture, with plans to develop it into purpose-built worker accommodation.

The accommodation provider said on Monday (Nov 16) that its indirect subsidiary, Westlite Dormitory (S III), entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Goodland Development on Friday.

The property is an eight-storey industrial building with a site area of about 1,550.1 square metres.

The acquisition will be undertaken through a joint venture between Centurion’s wholly owned subsidiary, Centurion Dormitories, and Macritchie Kim Chuan, which will hold stakes of 51 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

Centurion’s share of the purchase consideration amounts to around S$31.1 million, which will be funded through a combination of external financing and internal resources.

Goodland Development is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-listed Goodland Group, which also holds an indirect minority interest in the purchasing entity through the joint venture.

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Centurion intends to develop the property into purpose-built worker accommodation, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

The proposed acquisition is in line with Centurion’s strategy to expand its worker accommodation footprint in Singapore. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Centurion’s net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31.

Completion of the acquisition is expected on Mar 31, 2027, subject to conditions including satisfactory due diligence and regulatory approvals.

Shares of Centurion closed 1.7 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$1.23 on Friday.