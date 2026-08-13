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Centurion shares end 5.9% lower on two-third tumble in H1 profit

It also records a S$4.2 million share of losses from associated companies in H1 2026

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 10:48 AM
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    • By 10.07 am, it was trading at S$1.56, still S$0.14 or 8.2% down, after almost 1.7 million shares worth over S$2.6 million changed hands.
    • By 10.07 am, it was trading at S$1.56, still S$0.14 or 8.2% down, after almost 1.7 million shares worth over S$2.6 million changed hands. PHOTO: CENTURION CORP

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Centurion Corp fell as much as 10 per cent on Thursday (Aug 13) morning after it reported a 64 per cent drop in net profit for its first half ended Jun 30, falling to S$26.5 million from S$73.9 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

    At 9.16 am, the company’s shares were trading at an intra-day low of S$1.53, 10 per cent or S$0.17 lower.

    By 10.07 am, it was trading S$0.14 or 8.2 per cent down at S$1.56, before ending Thursday’s session at S$1.60, 5.9 per cent or S$0.10 lower.

    Its net profit drop was attributed to higher net fair value losses on investment properties and a share of losses from associated companies, the group’s said on Wednesday.

    Revenue for the half year grew 31 per cent to S$184.9 million, up from S$140.7 million previously. However, net fair value loss on investment properties widened to S$32.8 million for H1, compared with a net fair value loss of S$3.5 million in the year-ago period.

    This included S$19.1 million in stamp duties paid for the acquisition of Macquarie Park by Centurion Accommodation Real Estate Investment Trust.

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    Centurion also recorded a S$4.2 million share of losses from associated companies in H1 2026.

    Earnings per share for H1 stood at S$0.0315 a share, down from S$0.0879 a share a year earlier.

    The board declared an interim dividend of S$0.02 a share for H1 2026, unchanged from a year ago.

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