You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chaswood proposes to issue S$50m in 1% convertible notes

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 3:49 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CHASWOOD Resources is proposing to issue S$50 million worth of 1 per cent convertible notes due 2022 to private subscribers in four tranches, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The notes will be issued in multiples of S$50,000, with the first three tranches making up S$10 million each, and the final tranche being S$20 million.

The notes will be convertible to shares from the time they are issued up until one week before the maturity date, which is 36 months after the closing date of the first tranche of notes.

For each conversion share, the issue price will be 80 per cent of the average volume-weighted average price per share on any three consecutive business days within the 45 business days before the conversion date, with a minimum conversion price of S$0.001.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After deducting estimated fees and expenses, the net proceeds of S$46.8 million will be split 79 per cent for future expansions and investments, and 21 per cent for general working capital, said Chaswood.

SEE ALSO

Chaswood Resources gets eight-week moratorium extension

The subscribers are proposed to be Advance Opportunities Fund (AOF) and Advance Opportunities Fund I (AOF I). Tan Choon Wee is the principal and sole director of AOF, while AOF I is managed by Zico Asset Management.

Mr Tan is also the former CEO and director of Catalist-listed Pine Capital's subsidiary Advance Capital Partners Asset Management, which used to manage AOF I.

An extraordinary general meeting will be convened to obtain shareholder approval for Chaswood's notes issuance.

Its board said it has explored various alternative sources of financing possibilities, but was unable to obtain any alternative financing for the group in view of its current financial position and performance.

"Thus, the board is of the view that the proposed notes issues is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders as it will improve the liquidity and financial position of the group to enable it to continue to operate as a going concern," it added.

Catalist-listed Chaswood's shares have been suspended from trading since June 18, 2018.

The firm is in the midst of a restructuring exercise, which includes working out a scheme of arrangement for creditors. It was granted, in October, an eight-week extension for a moratorium that expired on Oct 1. 

Companies & Markets

S-Reits unlikely to face significant price corrections in low rate environment: Credit Suisse

OUELH to co-develop Shenzhen hospital for 126.3m yuan

FLT and FCOT propose S$1.58b merger, eye 50% stake in UK business park

China Everbright bags 2 waste water treatment projects worth 279m yuan

There is method to Mitsui's finger-in-every-pie strategy

Another record-breaking week for US equities on the cards?

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 04:43 PM
Transport

Hong Kong airlines given one week to save its license

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, the city's only other competitor to Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, is fighting for...

Dec 2, 2019 04:38 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to buy US$146m island for US military drills

[TOKYO] Japan said Monday it had agreed to buy an uninhabited island off its southwest coast for US$146m, eyeing it...

Dec 2, 2019 04:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: China factory data drives up shares

[BRUSSELS] European shares edged higher on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China boosted trade-sensitive...

Dec 2, 2019 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday following forecast-beating Chinese factory data that helped...

Dec 2, 2019 04:14 PM
Garage

Supply chain solutions startup DiMuto secures investment from SGInnovate

SINGAPORE-BASED startup DiMuto, which provides end-to-end supply chain visibility for the fruits industry, has...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly