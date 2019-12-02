You are here

China Everbright bags 2 waste water treatment projects worth 279m yuan

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 8:45 AM
CHINA Everbright Water has secured two waste water treatment projects in China with a total investment of about 279 million yuan (S$54.2 million).

For Dalian Zhuanghe Waste Water Treatment Project Phase II, the company has entered into a 20-year concession agreement with the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Zhuanghe City, Liaoning.

Everbright Water and the local government's investment arm have established a joint company to operate the project and invest about 140 million yuan into it. Everbright Water owns 95 per cent of the company.

The Zhuanghe Project Phase II has a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 50,000 cubic metres.

This phase of the project is based on a transfer-operate-transfer (TOT) model, while Phase I, which was completed in 2009, was under a build-operate-transfer model.

For the other project, Ju County Urban Waste Water Treatment Project, Everbright Water has inked a 25-year concession agreement with Ju County's Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau in Rizhao City, Shandong.

About 139 million yuan will be invested in the project, which will have a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 80,000 cu m.

In early November, the company had signed two water treatment projects worth 396 million yuan.

The mainboard-listed firm's shares closed unchanged at S$0.315 on Friday.

