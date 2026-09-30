CICT’s manager appoints Jennifer Li as new non-executive independent director

The executive at Mars Veterinary Health will take on the role on Oct 1

With the new appointment, the board of CICT’s manager will comprise nine directors, of which six will be non-executive independent directors. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The manager of Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) has appointed Jennifer Li as a non-executive independent director, it said on Wednesday (Sep 30). She will take on the role on Thursday.

Li, 46, is now the regional president for Asia and Latin America at Mars Veterinary Health, Mars Inc. She did stints with consumer brands Saint Laurent and Estee Lauder before her current role.

The board of CICT’s manager said that it approved the appointment of Li after considering her qualifications and experience, along with its existing composition, and the mix of skills, experience and knowledge of the directors.

Li was also appointed as a member of the nominating and remuneration committee. She replaces non-executive independent director Stephen Lim on the committee.

With the new appointment, the board of CICT’s manager will comprise nine directors, of which six will be non-executive independent directors.

Units of CICT closed up 0.5 per cent or S$0.01 at S$2.23 on Wednesday.