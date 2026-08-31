CNMC Goldmine ends 8.7% down after gold tumbles on US Fed inflation pledge

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This follows spot gold falling more than 3% on Aug 28

CNMC Goldmine’s shareholders on Aug 20 approved the previously Catalist-listed stock’s transfer to the mainboard with effect from Aug 28. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of CNMC Goldmine fell by over 8 per cent on Monday (Aug 31) after spot gold prices tumbled on the US Federal Reserve chairman’s pledge to fight inflation.

The counter ended at a low of S$1.36, retreating 8.7 per cent or S$0.13, as it traded ex-dividend. The dividend, to be paid on Sep 11, is S$0.02 in total.

CNMC Goldmine’s drop followed spot gold falling more than 3 per cent on Friday. This came after Kevin Warsh, in his first speech since becoming the Fed chair in May, said that he aims to bring US inflation back to its firm and fixed 2 per cent target. This spurred bets that the central bank will raise interest rates.

Spot gold was about 0.3 per cent lower at US$4,443.61 per ounce, as at 3.50 pm on Monday.

CNMC Goldmine’s shareholders on Aug 20 approved the previously Catalist-listed stock’s transfer to the mainboard with effect from Aug 28.