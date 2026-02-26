CNMC Goldmine’s H2 profit jumps 384.1% as gold rally lifts earnings

The company raises dividends to S$0.05 a share for FY2025

Revenue for H2 rises 112.7% year on year to US$75.6 million, from US$35.5 million. PHOTO: CNMC GOLDMINE

[SINGAPORE] CNMC Goldmine on Thursday (Feb 26) posted a 384.1 per cent leap in net profit to US$26.2 million for the second half of its 2025 financial year, from US$5.4 million in the same period the year before.

The mining company, which operates in the Malaysian state of Kelantan, cited the breakneck gold rally and increased production in metals across its mining portfolio as the reasons for its gains.

Earnings per share for the half-year came in at US$0.0647, higher than the US$0.0134 posted in H2 FY2024.

The board proposed a final dividend of S$0.008 a share and a special dividend of S$0.027 per share, subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s annual general meeting in April.

Combined with the interim dividend paid in September 2025, the total dividend for FY2025 stood at S$0.05 a share, up from S$0.014 in FY2024.

For the full year ended Dec 31, net profit was up 326.5 per cent at US$42 million. Revenue rose 96.9 per cent on the year to US$128.4 million – crossing US$100 million for the first time.

CNMC said higher gold prices and output resulted in increased contributions from sales of gold alongside lead and zinc concentrates.

Revenue contributions from silver, lead and zinc amounted to US$34.9 million in FY2025, nearly 65 per cent more than in the year before, it added.

At US$93.5 million, gold sales accounted for nearly three-quarters of total revenue. Meanwhile, silver sales had the biggest increase, with revenue rising to US$9.3 million from US$4.7 million in FY2024, CNMC said.

Chris Lim, chief executive officer of CNMC Goldmine, said: “The overall outlook for gold and other metals is constructive, and we fully intend to build on this momentum in 2026.”

The Catalist-listed firm’s shares closed S$0.02 or 1.1 per cent down at S$1.73 on Thursday, before the results.