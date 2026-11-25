The board has proposed a final dividend of S$0.01 a share, and a special dividend of S$0.01 a share

Coliwoo says the special dividend is “supported by realised gains” from its disposal of Coliwoo Midtown (pictured). PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Co-living operator Coliwoo on Tuesday (Nov 24) reported a 51.8 per cent decline in net profit to S$2.8 million for its second half ended Sep 30.

This came on the back of a surge in non-cash impairment losses on loans to an associate and joint ventures to S$2.3 million, from S$296,000 a year earlier.

Coliwoo, which listed on the Singapore Exchange in November 2025, explained that the increased impairment arose out of “lower valuations of the investment properties held by the entities”.

The group’s expenses also rose in H2 FY2026. Selling and distribution expenses, administrative expenses and finance costs were up 59.4 per cent, 59.5 per cent and 40.5 per cent, respectively.

These overshadowed a 25.9 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to S$29.8 million. Earnings per share came in at S$0.0057, down from S$0.0183 a year earlier. (*See amendment note)

The group, which paid an interim dividend of S$0.01, has proposed a final dividend of S$0.01 a share, and a special dividend of S$0.01 a share. It had declared a final dividend of S$0.02 a share a year earlier, with no special dividend.

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The special dividend, Coliwoo said, is “supported by realised gains” from its disposal of Coliwoo Midtown.

Broadening its base

For the full year ended Sep 30, net profit advanced 7.6 per cent to S$16.1 million. Earnings per share fell 27.6 per cent to S$0.0349, from S$0.0482 previously as the company’s share base rose following the company’s listing in November 2025.

Revenue was up 21.3 per cent at S$56.7 million. The group attributed this to contributions from newly opened properties, including Coliwoo Midtown and Coliwoo Resort Changi, which commenced operations in March and July, respectively.

Coliwoo Hotel Kampong Glam and Coliwoo Bukit Timah Fire Station, which both opened in FY2025, contributed for a full year. The group also booked revenue from a management contract that commenced in October 2025.

“Beyond portfolio expansion, the group continued to strengthen its commercial capabilities and diversify its customer base during FY2026,” said Coliwoo.

Rental income from owned properties rose 17.6 per cent to S$8.8 million; rental income from leased properties increased by 22.3 per cent to S$39.7 million.

The group attributed its commercial performance to “corporate accommodation demand, strategic partnerships and the expansion of its management services business”.

It also broadened its reach in “key customer segments, including business travellers, working professionals, international students and other flexible-living customers”.

As at Sep 30, the group’s portfolio consisted of 3,520 rooms in 27 properties, compared with 2,933 rooms in 25 properties a year earlier. The group said previously that it was looking to grow its portfolio to “close to 4,000 rooms in Singapore by the end of 2026”.

Positive outlook

Coliwoo noted that its financial position strengthened after its initial public offering and the Coliwoo Midtown disposal.

Cash and bank balances rose to S$135.9 million as at Sep 30, from S$33.5 million a year earlier. The group’s net gearing ratio declined to 23.3 per cent, from 50.9 per cent previously.

On the proposed sale and leaseback of 288 River Valley Road and 298 River Valley Road, Coliwoo said that the move is expected to be completed in FY2027, subject to shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Dec 9.

In addition, Coliwoo Hotel Changi Expo, which has about 368 rooms, is expected to commence operations in the second quarter of FY2027.

“The group continues to target 10,000 rooms by 2030, principally through master leases and management contracts, while maintaining a disciplined approach to acquisitions and capital allocation,” it said.

Coliwoo’s executive chairman and CEO Kelvin Lim noted that FY2026 marked the group’s first full financial year since listing, “with revenue growth supported by the expansion of our operating portfolio”.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the group’s growth prospects and remain focused on the progressive ramp-up of our recently opened properties, the delivery of our committed pipeline and our strengthened financial position to pursue further expansion opportunities.”

Shares of Coliwoo fell 1.7 per cent or S$0.005 to close at S$0.29 on Tuesday, before the results were announced.

*Amendment note: An earlier version of this article gave incorrect figures for Coliwoo’s H2 earnings per share.