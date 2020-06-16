ComfortDelGro to install plastic shields in driving centre cars; instructors to wear goggles

Get our introductory offer at only
COMFORTDELGRO will be installing soft plastic shields in all 163 training cars at its driving centre in anticipation of phase two of Singapore's reopening, it said on Tuesday.
The 0.8 millimetre-thick shields, which measure 80cm wide and 80cm long, will give learners and instructors an...
