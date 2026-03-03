The Business Times

Wilmar’s Indonesian executive gets 6-year jail term, fine over bribing judges

However, Muhammad Syafei is not found guilty of money laundering

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Tue, Mar 3, 2026 · 10:22 PM
    • The Attorney General’s Office of Indonesia displays trillions of rupiah seized from Wilmar, related to a corruption case involving export permits for oil products.
    • The Attorney General’s Office of Indonesia displays trillions of rupiah seized from Wilmar, related to a corruption case involving export permits for oil products. PHOTO: ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore agribusiness Wilmar International said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday (Mar 3) that its Indonesian unit’s head of social security legal has been handed a six-year jail term and a fine of 300 million rupiah (S$22,700).

    The Central Jakarta District Court sentenced Muhammad Syafei for bribing the judges who had earlier acquitted Wilmar subsidiaries of charges related to wrongfully obtaining export permits for oil products.

    However, the court did not find him guilty of money laundering. The prosecution had sought 15 years’ imprisonment and a 600 million rupiah fine for the bribery and money laundering charges.

    Last September, Wilmar was ordered to pay a fine of one billion rupiah, in addition to forfeiting 11.8 trillion rupiah to the Attorney General’s Office.

    Wilmar shares closed 1.1 per cent or S$0.04 lower at S$3.50 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    wilmar internationalCorruption

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More