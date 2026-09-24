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Could Grab CEO Anthony Tan’s US$30 million share purchase be aimed at reassuring investors?

The counter has remained weak despite positive financials and acquisitions that are earnings-accretive

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Thu, Sep 24, 2026 · 10:00 AM
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    • The purchase of Grab shares is a signal to show where he stands says Grab CEO Anthony Tan.
    • The purchase of Grab shares is a signal to show where he stands says Grab CEO Anthony Tan. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Grab CEO Anthony Tan’s purchase of shares of his company on Monday (Sep 21) comes in the face of a more than 50 per cent slide in the value of the counter this past year, hitting a three-year low of US$2.74.

    According to filings released on Sep 21, Tan purchased 10.4 million shares at US$2.8866 for about US$29.9 million. This is his first purchase since the company went public and a contrast to his usual practice of selling down his stake.

    For example, his last transaction related to Grab was in August, when he sold 400,000 shares for US$1.5 million.

    Grab

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