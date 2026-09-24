CSE Global secures two US electrification contracts worth US$150 million

They involve designing and manufacturing power distribution centres

CSE Global says there is rising demand in the US power infrastructure markets for such solutions, which presents significant opportunities for the group. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Systems integrator CSE Global has secured two electrification contracts in the United States worth a combined US$150 million, the company said on Thursday (Sep 24).

The first contract involves the design and manufacture of power distribution centres (PDCs), alongside the integration of complex electrical and control systems for the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, CSE Global said in a bourse filing.

The contract will run from 2026 to 2028, supporting the expansion of the Calcasieu Pass 2 LNG facility in Louisiana by adding infrastructure to increase the site’s production and export capacity.

The second contract is a follow-on order for the design and manufacture of PDCs for the Cheyenne Power Hub project, which was initially announced on Aug 14, 2026.

Expected to be progressively executed between 2026 and 2027, these PDCs will enable safe and reliable power distribution to an adjacent data centre.

Lim Boon Kheng, CSE Global’s group managing director and CEO, said: “Rising demand for electrification solutions in the USA’s LNG and power infrastructure markets presents significant opportunities for the group and will support our continued growth in the electrification business segment.”

The contracts are expected to contribute positively to the company’s financial performance for FY2026 to FY2028, he added.

The group noted that the contracts are not expected to have any material impact on its consolidated net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for the current financial year.

Shares of CSE Global ended S$0.02 or 1.6 per cent higher at S$1.26 on Thursday, before the announcement.