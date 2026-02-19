CSE Global shares up 7% on positive Q4 order wins

The company also hit S$1 billion in new orders in FY2025 – a record high

CSE Global shares were at S$1.36 as at 9.07 am. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of CSE Global surged by more than 7 per cent on Thursday (Feb 19) morning on the back of a strong fourth quarter and record new orders in FY2025.

As at 9.07 am, the counter had hit S$1.36, up 7.1 per cent or S$0.09. It later eased to S$1.35 by 9.12 am, still up 6.3 per cent or S$0.08, after 4.7 million securities changed hands.

The mainboard-listed company bagged S$514.7 million in new orders in Q4 ended Dec 31, 2025 – more than double that in the same period a year before, The Business Times reported previously.

This came on the back of stronger US demand for electrification solutions in recent times, noted the group.

CSE Global’s total new orders in FY2025 increased by 28.3 per cent to a record high of S$1 billion, from S$800.7 million in FY2024.

Its order book ended the latest financial year up 5.5 per cent year on year at S$709.5 million.