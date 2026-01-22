Data centre player Equinix funds study on nuclear energy tech for Singapore, including floating plants

It will also assess the feasibility of small modular reactors; aims to provide ‘data-driven’ insights

[SINGAPORE] Data centre operator Equinix is funding a new study by a Singapore-based think-tank on how advanced nuclear energy technologies could aid the Republic’s long-term energy security and industrial competitiveness.

The study, conducted by Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources (CSER), will assess the feasibility and implications of floating nuclear power plants and small modular reactors (SMRs) in Singapore.

SMRs are nuclear reactors of a much smaller scale than traditional nuclear plants, potentially suiting the land-scarce Republic.

Equinix did not disclose the amount of funding. Its Singapore managing director, Yee May Leong, said that the move reflects its commitment to “supporting exploration of clean firm energy solutions that could help Singapore meet its future energy needs while advancing decarbonisation objectives”.

“As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, access to reliable and low-carbon energy is becoming a critical enabler of long-term economic and digital resilience,” she said on Thursday (Jan 22).

Data centres are among the “energy-intensive, high-value” sectors driving Singapore’s energy demand, CSER noted. Other such sectors include semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

Dr Victor Nian, CSER’s founding co-chairman, said: “The study aims to provide decision-makers with credible, data-driven insights on whether and how advanced nuclear technologies could underpin Singapore’s next phase of industrial and digital growth.”

Singapore has not made a decision on whether to adopt nuclear power, but is ramping up research into advanced technologies. It recently partnered two US organisations to strengthen its expertise in nuclear power, and released a background paper to engage the public on the topic.

Other data centre operators, such as Microsoft, are also looking into clean energy options in Singapore, potentially via cross-border deals.