You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Datapulse to take 5% stake in Bay Hotel Singapore for S$12.1m

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 9:17 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

DATAPULSE Technology will acquire a 5 per cent stake in Bay Hotel Singapore for about S$12.1 million, the disc producer said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday night.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, Datapulse Investment Pte Ltd (DIPL), has formed a consortium with PAM Holdings I (BVI) Ltd to purchase the hotel from Fiesta Development Pte Ltd and Bay Hotel & Resort Pte Ltd for S$235 million.

DIPL will hold a 5 per cent stake in the consortium - PAM Holdings II (BVI) Ltd, while PAM Holdings I (BVI) will hold the remaining 95 per cent. 

The deal amount was based on independent assessment by Knight Frank which valued the hotel at S$238 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Datapulse said the deal furthers the group's property business push and will enable it to "enhance shareholders' returns by receiving stable income and capital appreciation".

The hotel has a good location and potential to increase the number of rooms, reposition and rebrand in its capacity as a freehold property, added Datapulse.

The consortium has paid a contract deposit of S$23.5 million under the sales and purchase agreement, and expects the deal to be completed within five weeks after Datapulse's announcement on Monday.

Datapulse said it was introduced to the proposed investment by an international real estate consultancy and brokerage firm.

Fiesta Development Pte Ltd and Bay Hotel & Resort Pte Ltd are owned by Chin Bay Ching and Tjia Mui Kui.

PAM Holdings I (BVI) Ltd is owned equally by Breezy Path Limited and Acquisition Pam (BVI) LP.

Breezy Path Ltd is a subsidiary of Trade Dragon Global Ltd, an independent and privately owned real estate investment adviser with assets under management (AUM) amounting to about US$850 million, and offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai.

Acquisition Pam (BVI) LP is a limited partnership managed by a private alternative investment firm with AUM of about US$33 billion, and offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

This follows a deal announced in April where the group took a 15 per cent stake in Seoul's Holiday Inn Express Euljiro hotel for 8.6 billion won (S$10.2 million).

Following the announcement, Datapulse has lifted the trading halt initiated on July 4. Its shares had closed up 25 per cent or S$0.06 at S$0.30 on July 4.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Deutsche Bank axes whole teams in Asia-Pacific as 18,000 job cuts begin
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Jul 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, CapitaLand, Frasers Property, SembMarine, Datapulse, Lian Beng

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to install solar panels atop 6 CapitaLand properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening