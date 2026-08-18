DayOne secures S$530 million green loan from DBS, OCBC and UOB for Singapore data centre

The upcoming facility will pioneer a proof-of-concept initiative for hydrogen-based energy

The planned DayOne data centre is expected to be the city-state’s first to feature on-site solid oxide fuel cell power generation. ARTIST’S IMPRESSION: DBS, OCBC, UOB

[SINGAPORE] Global digital infrastructure platform DayOne has secured a four-year green loan of S$530 million from local banking giants DBS, OCBC and UOB to finance its first data centre in Singapore, the banks announced in a joint statement on Tuesday (Aug 18).

The upcoming facility is expected to be the Republic’s first data centre to feature on-site solid oxide fuel cell power generation, pioneering a proof-of-concept initiative exploring hydrogen-based energy solutions.

DBS, OCBC and UOB are acting as joint mandated lead arrangers, bookrunners and green loan coordinators for the facility, with DBS also serving as the facility and security agent.

The financing comes amid surging global demand for digital infrastructure, propelled by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and 5G networks.

Located in western Singapore, the 20-megawatt data centre broke ground in July 2025 and is scheduled to be operational by the first quarter of 2027.

The facility will incorporate vertical building-integrated photovoltaics alongside hybrid air and liquid cooling technologies to enhance energy efficiency.

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In December 2025, the facility was awarded the BCA Green Mark Platinum (Provisional) certification, the highest sustainability rating under the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Green Mark for Data Centres Scheme.

Han Kwee Juan, group head of institutional banking at DBS, noted that accelerating AI and cloud adoption is driving up energy consumption across Asia, emphasising the need for energy-efficient infrastructure.

“Singapore is well-positioned to lead financing of green and energy-efficient digital infrastructure in Asia,” he said.

Elaine Lam, head of global corporate banking at OCBC, said: “Singapore’s first data centre incorporating hydrogen power represents an important milestone in the evolution of sustainable digital infrastructure.”

Echoing these views, Edmund Leong, head of group corporate banking and sector solutions group at UOB, noted that digital infrastructure is becoming a “strategic asset that underpins economic competitiveness, innovation and resilience”.