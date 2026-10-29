The Business Times
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DBS denies rumours of Indonesian subsidiary merger with Bank Central Asia; analysts cautious on deal

The Singapore lender has previously been linked to potential acquisitions in Indonesia

Summarise
Jean Low
Elisa Valenta

Jean Low &

Elisa Valenta

Published Thu, Oct 29, 2026 · 01:22 PM
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    • Shares of BCA, one of Indonesia’s largest banks, surged more than 7% on Wednesday to 5,275 rupiah. As at noon on Thursday, it retreated to 5,025 rupiah.
    • Shares of BCA, one of Indonesia’s largest banks, surged more than 7% on Wednesday to 5,275 rupiah. As at noon on Thursday, it retreated to 5,025 rupiah. PHOTO: BCA

    [SINGAPORE/JAKARTA] DBS has denied market rumours that its Indonesian banking subsidiary could be merged with Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia (BCA), after shares of the Indonesian lender jumped amid talk of a potential deal.

    “There is no truth to this rumour,” a DBS spokesperson told The Business Times. BT has also reached out to BCA for comment, but has not received a response at the time of writing.

    Shares of BCA, one of Indonesia’s largest banks listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, surged more than 7 per cent on Wednesday to close at 5,275 rupiah.

    DBSIndonesiaBank Central AsiaBanks

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