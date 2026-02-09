DBS to give junior staff one-time bonus of S$1,000 each

The lender will set aside S$18 million for the special payment

[SINGAPORE] DBS on Monday (Feb 9) announced that it will award a one-time special bonus of S$1,000 to its junior-ranked employees.

The initiative will benefit more than 23,000 employees across the bank’s global markets. In Singapore alone, nearly 6,800 employees are set to receive the payout.

DBS said it has earmarked a total of S$18 million for this exercise.

This year’s allocation marks an increase from a similar exercise conducted in 2024, where the bank distributed S$15 million to its junior workforce.

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan said: “In spite of a difficult environment, DBS delivered a resilient set of results and we wanted to specially recognise the contributions of our junior staff.”