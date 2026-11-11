The Business Times
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DBS, OCBC or UOB? Investors urged to be selective as Q3 reveals widening performance gap

Singapore banking trio face a growing earnings divide as funding costs cloud their 2027 outlook

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 08:00 AM
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    • Higher funding costs weighed on the local banks’ Q3 earnings, though analysts expect margin recovery and the impact of asset repricing to be uneven across the trio.
    • Higher funding costs weighed on the local banks’ Q3 earnings, though analysts expect margin recovery and the impact of asset repricing to be uneven across the trio. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Investors should be more selective when investing in the Singapore banks, given the widening performance gap between DBS , OCBC and UOB in the third quarter of 2026, analysts said.

    Higher funding costs weighed on the local banks’ Q3 earnings, even as analysts expect margin recovery and the impact of asset repricing to be uneven across the trio.

    Jefferies analyst Joanna Cheah said: “(The widening performance gap) highlights how differences in funding franchise strength, balance sheet management and business mix are increasingly differentiating earnings, rather than the interest rate environment alone.”

    Singapore banksFinancial resultsDBSOCBCUOBInterest rates

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