DBS remains Asean’s most valuable brand; Grab among fastest-growing: report

The combined value of the region’s top 500 brands is up 8% to US$315.6 billion

Singapore leads the region by total brand value, with 88 brands worth a combined US$84.1 billion. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore companies dominated Asean’s brand value in 2026, with DBS retaining its position as the region’s most valuable brand for the second consecutive year.

Singapore-headquartered Grab was also among the fastest-growing brands by value, said a report by consultancy Brand Finance.

Singapore’s presence was particularly strong at the upper end of the rankings, with 23 brands making the top 100 – more than any other Asean market. The country also led the region in total brand value, with 88 brands worth a combined US$84.1 billion.

Across Asean, the combined value of the region’s 500 most valuable brands rose 8 per cent to US$315.6 billion in 2026, said the Asean 500 2026 report by the brand valuation consultancy.

The annual report, published on Friday (Oct 30), ranks Asean’s 500 most valuable brands. Brand value refers to the economic value attributable to a brand, rather than a company’s market capitalisation or overall valuation.

Top Asean brands

Malaysia’s state-owned energy giant Petronas retained second place, although its brand value fell 4 per cent to US$13.8 billion. This decline was primarily as lower energy prices weighed on its brand value, Brand Finance said.

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This was followed by Thailand’s PTT, whose brand value fell 5 per cent to US$8.7 billion.

Banking remained Asean’s largest sector by brand value at US$105.9 billion, with five banks among the region’s 10 most valuable brands.

Singapore lenders OCBC and UOB also recorded gains, with their brand values rising 7 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, to US$6.8 billion each.

Malaysia’s Genting broke into the top 10 in this year’s ranking, climbing to ninth place from 11th previously. The report cited the casino operator as recording one of the “strongest improvements” among the country’s leading brands, supported by lower economic risk and a recovery in tourism demand.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s telecommunications group Viettel slipped one place to fifth despite seeing its brand value rise 7 per cent from a year earlier to US$7.9 billion.

Singapore brands gain ground

Among the biggest gainers in the rankings was Grab. The tech company’s brand value jumped 53 per cent to US$1.7 billion in 2026, lifting it from 69th to 41st place in the regional ranking.

Since 2023, Grab’s brand value has surged 441 per cent, making it the region’s fastest-growing brand over that period.

Brand Finance attributed its growth to the company’s expansion beyond ride-hailing and food delivery into financial services, including payments, lending and digital banking.

Marina Bay Sands recorded the largest absolute increase in brand value among the 500 brands, adding US$2.1 billion.

Its brand value rose 35 per cent to US$8 billion, lifting the integrated resort from eighth to fourth place in the regional ranking.

Singapore’s travel and aviation brands also benefited from stronger regional tourism demand.

Singapore Airlines remained Asean’s most valuable airline brand, with its value increasing 12 per cent to US$3.1 billion, as the region’s combined airline brand value rose 26 per cent to US$11.3 billion.

Changi Airport’s brand value climbed 16 per cent to US$889 million, while ground handler Sats recorded a 15 per cent increase to US$790 million. SIA Engineering posted a 31 per cent rise to US$245 million.

In hospitality, Millennium Hotels and Resorts was named Asean’s most valuable hotel brand, with its value rising 25 per cent to US$526 million.

Singapore accounted for seven of the 13 hotel brands in the ranking, collectively worth US$1.1 billion, or 45 per cent of the sector’s total.

Elsewhere, Singapore-based TeleChoice International was named Asean’s fastest-growing brand in 2026, with its value surging 288 per cent to US$53 million.

Alex Haigh, Brand Finance’s managing director for Asia-Pacific, said Singapore’s lead was supported by a broad range of brands rather than a handful of large companies.

“Twenty-three of Asean’s 100 most valuable brands are Singaporean, more than from any other market, which shows that the country’s lead rests on depth rather than a handful of national champions,” he said.

In the region

Vietnam’s Vietjet was identified as a brand to watch after its value more than doubled from 2025, rising 117 per cent to US$906 million.

Vietnamese insurer Bao Viet was named Asean’s strongest brand, based on Brand Finance’s Brand Strength Index, which assesses factors including brand perceptions and performance.

Indonesia’s BCA ranked as the second-strongest regional brand, supported by its strong customer trust, financial quality and extensive market reach.

Petronas, meanwhile, led the region in sustainability perceptions value at US$1.3 billion, a measure of how much of a brand’s value is attributable to perceptions of sustainability.