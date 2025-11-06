The Business Times
HOT STOCK

DBS shares soar more than 3.8% to hit a record high, after posting earnings that beat forecasts

Lender’s Q3 net profit is S$2.95 billion – higher than the S$2.79 billion estimated in survey

Tan Weizhen

Published Thu, Nov 6, 2025 · 09:27 AM — Updated Thu, Nov 6, 2025 · 05:38 PM
    • DBS' total income for the third quarter reaches a new high of S$5.93 billion.
    [SINGAPORE] Shares of DBS rocketed more than 3 per cent on Thursday (Nov 6), after the bank posted net profit that beat analyst forecasts.

    The stock soared to S$54.68 at about 9.11 am, from DBS’ closing price of S$53.50 on Wednesday.

    At around 9.15 am, the stock reached S$55.10, according to ShareInvestor data, compared to its last record of S$54.80 at close on Oct 7.

    The counter was trading at S$55.38 at 1.07 pm, around 3.4 per cent higher, shortly after the mid-day break.

    It then hit a record-high of S$55.55 at 1.13pm, which would be a S$2.05 or 3.8 per cent increase.

    The lender reported 2 per cent lower net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30 at S$2.95 billion, compared with S$3.03 billion in the year-ago period. It beat the S$2.79 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

    Total income reached a new high of S$5.93 billion, although net profit was down due to the impact of the global minimum tax, DBS said.

    According to a note from Citi, DBS’ Q3 results beat consensus estimates by 8 per cent, driven by a 23 per cent quarterly surge in wealth management fees and a S$32 billion influx of new client assets.

    Citi highlighted the bank’s “robust” asset quality, with new bad loans from corporate clients falling to a “multi-year low”.

    DBS has hit multiple highs this year, and the new record continues a rally that has seen the stock climb nearly 25.8 per cent in the year to date.

    In June, DBS became the first listed company in Singapore to cross the US$100 billion market capitalisation milestone, supported by a weaker US dollar.

    The counter closed at S$55.54, S$2.04 or 3.81 per cent up on Thursday.

    Hot StockDBS

