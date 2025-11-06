DBS shares soar more than 3.8% to hit a record high, after posting earnings that beat forecasts

Lender’s Q3 net profit is S$2.95 billion – higher than the S$2.79 billion estimated in survey

DBS' total income for the third quarter reaches a new high of S$5.93 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Shares of DBS rocketed more than 3 per cent on Thursday (Nov 6), after the bank posted net profit that beat analyst forecasts.

The stock soared to S$54.68 at about 9.11 am, from DBS’ closing price of S$53.50 on Wednesday.

At around 9.15 am, the stock reached S$55.10, according to ShareInvestor data, compared to its last record of S$54.80 at close on Oct 7.

The counter was trading at S$55.38 at 1.07 pm, around 3.4 per cent higher, shortly after the mid-day break.

It then hit a record-high of S$55.55 at 1.13pm, which would be a S$2.05 or 3.8 per cent increase.

The lender reported 2 per cent lower net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30 at S$2.95 billion, compared with S$3.03 billion in the year-ago period. It beat the S$2.79 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up

Total income reached a new high of S$5.93 billion, although net profit was down due to the impact of the global minimum tax, DBS said.

According to a note from Citi, DBS’ Q3 results beat consensus estimates by 8 per cent, driven by a 23 per cent quarterly surge in wealth management fees and a S$32 billion influx of new client assets.

Citi highlighted the bank’s “robust” asset quality, with new bad loans from corporate clients falling to a “multi-year low”.

DBS has hit multiple highs this year, and the new record continues a rally that has seen the stock climb nearly 25.8 per cent in the year to date.

In June, DBS became the first listed company in Singapore to cross the US$100 billion market capitalisation milestone, supported by a weaker US dollar.

The counter closed at S$55.54, S$2.04 or 3.81 per cent up on Thursday.