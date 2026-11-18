The findings come amid a spate of cybersecurity incidents in Singapore, including Doctor Anywhere and M1

[SINGAPORE] Deepfake attacks in Asia-Pacific more than doubled in 2026 from a year earlier, rising 116 per cent, according to a report by identity security company Entrust.

The increase was smaller than in Europe, where deepfake attacks surged 462 per cent, and the Americas, which recorded a 2,200 per cent jump. Europe accounted for the largest share of deepfake activity among the three regions, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Globally, deepfake attacks rose 165 per cent year on year, with an average of one detected every three minutes.

The figures were published in US-based Entrust’s 2027 Identity Fraud Report, released on Tuesday (Nov 17). It analysed millions of identity verifications processed through the company’s systems across 195 countries between September 2025 and September 2026, with the data normalised to account for differences in client and industry distribution.

The findings come amid a spate of cybersecurity incidents in Singapore, with healthcare providers Fullerton Health, Doctor Anywhere and Minmed Group, telecommunications company M1 and SPH Media among the organisations reporting data breaches or cyberattacks in recent weeks.

The report found that fraudsters are increasingly using artificial intelligence to generate fake identity documents, photographs and videos to bypass security systems.

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“Deepfake tools are getting faster, easier to use and more capable, which will improve the quality and realism of their output,” said Simon Horswell, senior fraud specialist manager at Entrust.

He warned that successful identity fraud could expose financial institutions to risks extending beyond a single fraudulent transaction, as criminals gain access to accounts and other services.

Digital forgeries prevalent in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific emerged as the most digitally oriented fraud market among the regions studied, with digital forgeries accounting for 47 per cent of document fraud cases.

Such forgeries typically involve manipulating images of genuine identity documents, rather than creating physical counterfeits.

Entrust attributed the prevalence of digital forgeries partly to the region’s widespread use of mobile-first digital onboarding, which allows fraudsters to alter document images before they reach verification systems.

However, most document fraud detected in Asia-Pacific remained relatively unsophisticated, with 74 per cent of cases classified as easy to detect.

The remaining 26 per cent were classified as medium-sophistication attacks, which require more advanced tools and greater scrutiny to identify.

Globally, medium-sophistication identity document fraud increased nearly 20 times, while advanced identity document fraud rose 268 per cent.

“The big story is that fraud has become a professional operation,” said Horswell.

“Fraudsters are investing in better templates, stolen credentials and specialised skills to make attacks more convincing.”

Injection attacks and social engineering surge

Beyond deepfakes, the report highlighted a sharp increase in attacks targeting identity verification systems directly.

Globally, injection attack volumes jumped 224 per cent in 2026, outpacing the increase in deepfake attacks.

These attacks involve feeding fraudulent or stolen images and videos directly into verification systems through virtual cameras or device emulators, bypassing conventional camera-capture processes.

Entrust said such techniques pose a growing risk in Asia-Pacific, where digital identity verification is widely used.

Social engineering attempts also increased sharply, rising 520 per cent in 2026 and 75 times over two years, making it the fastest-growing attack method identified in the report.

Unlike attacks that rely on falsified documents, social engineering involves manipulating legitimate account holders or employees into using their genuine credentials to approve transactions or complete security checks.

Entrust CEO Tony Ball said organisations needed to strengthen identity protection across account opening, authentication, account recovery and high-risk transactions.

“Fraud is professional, multichannel and increasingly focused on both new and existing accounts,” he said.