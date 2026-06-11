Deloitte’s Lee Boon Teck, new Isca chief, urges accountants to be fluent in accounting and tech

He tells BT that he will also use his term to help accountants new and experienced to build career resilience

Lee Boon Teck, the new president of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca), is regional managing partner for audit and assurance at Deloitte South-east Asia. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Amid potential disruptions brought about by artificial intelligence, accountants should be “effectively bilingual” in accounting and technology, the newly elected head of Singapore’s national accounting body has urged.

Lee Boon Teck, who took over as president of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) on Apr 28, told The Business Times in a recent interview that helping accountants build career resilience would be his top priority during his two-year term.

Lee is also regional managing partner for audit and assurance at Deloitte South-east Asia, where he oversees “a few thousand” people in more than 10 markets.