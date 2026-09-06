Director buying in Stamford Land, Foundation Healthcare, Lincotrade, ISOTeam

INSIDE INSIGHTS

Over the five sessions, 100 director interests and substantial shareholdings were filed for more than 40 primary-listed stocks. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Over the five sessions from Aug 28 to Sep 3, 100 director interests and substantial shareholdings were filed for more than 40 primary-listed stocks.

Directors or CEOs reported 25 acquisitions and six disposals, while substantial shareholders recorded five acquisitions and 10 disposals. This included CEO or director acquisitions filed for Attika Group , Foundation Healthcare Holdings , ISOTeam , KIN Global , Lincotrade & Associates Holdings , Megachem , Nera Telecommunications , Singapore Shipping Corporation , Stamford Land , and SunMoon Food Company .

Twenty-four primary-listed companies conducted buybacks with a total consideration of S$55 million, led by Singtel , UOB and Keppel .

Executive chairman increases stakes in Stamford Land and Singapore Shipping Corporation

Between Aug 27 and Sep 2, executive chairman Ow Chio Kiat acquired 2,011,600 Stamford Land shares at an average price of S$0.47 per share and 1,712,600 Singapore Shipping Corporation shares at an average price of S$0.29 per share through a series of on-market purchases.

Ow holds total interests of more than 40 per cent in both Stamford Land and Singapore Shipping Corporation. Stamford Land owns hospitality, property investment and development assets across Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, while Singapore Shipping Corporation maintains interests spanning shipping, logistics, property and hospitality.

Both companies completed their FY26 on Mar 31. Singapore Shipping Corporation recorded a 44.2 per cent increase in net profit to US$16.4 million, with net asset value per share rising to 35.98 US cents. Stamford Land remained debt free, increased net asset value per share to S$0.61 and ended the year with S$537.7 million in cash and bank balances, while reporting S$29.2 million in net profit attributable to shareholders.

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Foundation Healthcare: COO acquires shares following expansion initiatives

On Sep 1, Dr Lee Hong Huei, executive director and chief operating officer of Foundation Healthcare Holdings, acquired a deemed interest in 150,000 shares at S$0.715 per share, for a total consideration of S$107,250. Following the transaction, his total interest increased to 31.41 million shares, representing 2.36 per cent of the company’s issued shares.

Prior to co-founding the group, Dr Lee held senior leadership roles across Singapore’s private healthcare sector, including CEO of Parkway Shenton Group, Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. He also served as head of South-east Asia for Parkway Pantai.

His experience spans healthcare policy, hospital management, primary care, diagnostics, healthcare administration and specialist medical services. Foundation Healthcare reported H1 2026 revenue of S$129.2 million, up 20.2 per cent year on year, driven by organic growth from existing practices and medical centres, together with growth from acquired practices.

The group ended June with 108 specialists across 75 clinics and subsequently secured four additional specialists, bringing the network to 112 specialists. Management highlighted a healthy acquisition pipeline, continued ramp-up of its ambulatory surgery centres, growing insurer partnerships and expansion plans in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Lincotrade: Executive chairman and CEO increase stakes following record FY2026 results

On Aug 31, executive chairman Tan Kok Heng acquired 30,000 shares at S$0.33 per share, increasing his direct interest to 245,800 shares, representing 0.14 per cent of Lincotrade’s issued shares from 0.12 per cent previously. On the same day, executive director and CEO Jackie Soh acquired 83,300 shares at S$0.33246 per share, increasing his direct interest to 45.54 million shares, representing 25.17 per cent of the company’s issued shares from 25.13 per cent previously.

Tan is responsible for the group’s strategic capital deployment, joint venture partnerships and asset management initiatives in Singapore and overseas markets. Prior to assuming the executive role in May 2026, he served as independent non-executive chairman. His earlier career included senior leadership positions with Sunway RE Capital and Sime Darby Property, where he was involved in real estate fund management, capital raising and joint venture development.

Soh co-founded Lincotrade & Associates in 1991, and has led the business for more than three decades. As CEO, he oversees the group’s marketing, business development and operational growth initiatives. The insider purchases followed record FY2026 results. Revenue increased 75.8 per cent to S$129.5 million, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 215.3 per cent to S$8.1 million.

The group reported an order book of S$106.2 million as at Jun 30, and subsequently secured its largest-ever contract, valued at approximately S$70 million, in July 2026.

ISOTeam: ADD Investment Holdings builds stake

On Aug 28 and 31, the deemed interests of ISOTeam co-founders David Ng and Anthony Koh increased following the acquisition of a total of two million shares through ADD Investment Holdings. The purchases comprised 1.5 million shares acquired on Aug 28 for S$101,250 and a further 500,000 shares acquired on Aug 31 for S$34,050.

The transactions were undertaken at approximately S$0.0675 per share and S$0.0681 per share respectively. The acquisitions increased ADD Investment Holdings’ interest in ISOTeam from 140.91 million shares to 142.91 million shares. Following the acquisitions, Ng’s total interest increased to 160.27 million shares, representing 20.02 per cent of ISOTeam’s issued shares, while Koh’s total interest increased to 163.27 million shares, representing 20.39 per cent.

Ng co-founded ISOTeam in 1998 and serves as executive chairman, supporting the group’s corporate and strategic development while advising senior management. Koh, also a co-founder, serves as CEO and is responsible for the group’s expansion plans, corporate strategy, marketing and tendering activities, budget controls and resource planning.

Together, the founders have more than three decades of experience in Singapore’s building refurbishment and estate upgrading industry. The increase in their deemed interests followed FY26 results that reflected improved operational efficiency despite lower revenue recognition.

ISOTeam reported FY2026 revenue of S$105.7 million and net profit attributable to shareholders of S$4.9 million. Gross profit increased 1.3 per cent to S$19.4 million and gross profit margin improved 2.3 percentage points to 18.3 per cent, supported by cost savings from housing part of its workforce at its converted headquarters facility. The board proposed a higher final dividend of S$0.11 per share, up from S$0.08 per share a year earlier.

As at Jul 1, ISOTeam maintained an order book of S$185.3 million that is expected to be progressively delivered over the next two to three years. The group also reported cash and bank balances of S$19 million and net assets of S$60.1 million as at Jun 30. Management highlighted ongoing opportunities arising from Singapore’s estate upgrading programmes, sustainability initiatives and the broader construction pipeline.

Keppel DC Reit: Upsized S$625 million placement to fund Japan hyperscale acquisition

Keppel DC Reit completed an upsized private placement to partially finance its acquisition of an 88.62 per cent effective interest in two freehold hyperscale colocation data centres in Inzai City, Greater Tokyo. The placement was initially launched to raise at least S$600 million before being increased to approximately S$625 million following strong investor demand.

The transaction was approximately 3.5 times covered before the upsizing, and remained approximately 3.4 times covered after the increase in size. Investors comprised both existing and new institutional and accredited investors globally, with most allocations made to long-only investors and real estate specialists.

The placement was priced at S$2.10 per unit. A total of 297.62 million new units will be issued, equivalent to approximately 12.2 per cent of the pre-placement unit base. The new units are expected to commence trading on the SGX mainboard at 9 am on Thursday (Sep 10).

Approximately S$615.8 million, or 98.5 per cent of the gross proceeds, will be used to partially finance the acquisition, with approximately S$9.2 million allocated to transaction-related fees and expenses. The placement forms part of the financing package for the acquisition, which is valued at approximately 168.4 billion yen (US$1.08 billion). The acquisition price represents an approximate 2.1 per cent discount to the asset’s valuation of 194 billion yen.

The manager said the acquisition deepens Keppel DC Reit’s presence in one of the Asia-Pacific’s most attractive data centre markets, supported by rising cloud adoption, AI-related deployments and digital transformation trends. It added that the transaction strengthens portfolio resilience and diversification while broadening its network of institutional investment and operating partners, enhancing access to future investment opportunities globally.

The writer is the market strategist at Singapore Exchange (SGX). To read SGX’s market research reports, visit sgx.com/research.