‘To do something hard but meaningful:’ Endowus’ Samuel Rhee on the drive for better financial outcomes for customers
With its wealth platform that provides many with institutional-level services, the wealth manager is doing things differently
- Endowus chairman Samuel Rhee believes the platform being named as a CPF digital adviser was a positive development. PHOTO: ENDOWUS
[SINGAPORE] The best solutions are often those that start with a founder’s personal pain point. For Endowus chairman Samuel Rhee, it was his own experience with a private bank that drove him to start a digital wealth platform.
He told The Business Times said that from his stint working with an institutional investor, he knew there was a better way to do things, and that his own experience with private banks was “pretty horrible”.
This was especially so when he compared it with his professional experience as well. As chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Asia, he had high expectations, he said.
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