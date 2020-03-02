You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dyna-Mac names new chief, sinks into the red for Q4

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 11:30 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Dyna-Mac Holdings has appointed Lim Ah Cheng as its new chief executive and director, effective March 1.

He replaces founder, former executive chairman and chief executive Lim Tze Jong Desmond, who died on Oct 26, 2019. 

Prior to the appointment, Mr Lim Ah Cheng, 46, was executive director at Keppel Sea Scan Pte Ltd and Green Scan Pte Ltd. Before that, he was the general manager at Keppel Offshore & Marine's Offshore Technology Development, said a regulatory update on Feb 29. 

According to results released by Dyna-Mac on the same day, the group sank into the red with a net loss of S$24.2 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, compared with a net profit of S$130,000 a year ago.

This came as other income tumbled, while other expenses increased, despite a jump in revenue, according to the results released by the offshore oil and gas contractor. 

SEE ALSO

Ezion Holdings reaches agreement with white knight

Loss per share stood at 2.37 Singapore cents for the quarter, from an earnings per share of 0.01 cent a year ago.

Revenue for Q4 rose 73.1 per cent to S$29.1 million, from S$16.8 million a year ago due to higher project progress achieved during the quarter.

Other income fell 85.4 per cent to S$228,000, from S$1.6 million a year ago, due to the absence of impairment of property, plant and equipment written back for fiscal 2018. 

Meanwhile, other expenses increased to S$4.1 million, from S$600,000 the year before on fair value losses and net foreign exchange loss recognised during fiscal 2019. 

No dividend was declared for the full year, unchanged from a year ago.

For the full year ended Dec 31, the company posted a net loss of S$23.8 million, while revenue was down 15.2 per cent to S$97.8 million.

For the next 12 months, the group said the market environment is expected to remain challenging due to global economic risks as well as the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

This is despite the group experiencing an increase in enquiries from long-standing customers and new potential customers.

Dyna-Mac shares were trading flat at 12.5 Singapore cents as at 10.49am on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 11:33 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets rise as bargain-hunting offsets virus fears

[HONG KONG] Most Asian markets rose Monday as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's global rout, but...

Mar 2, 2020 11:28 AM
Stocks

Deluge of new shares to heap pressure on China's market

[BEIJING] China's resilient financial markets may come under a new source of pressure: a flood of share sales and...

Mar 2, 2020 11:26 AM
Transport

Delta and American airlines suspend several Milan flights

[NEW YORK] Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are temporarily suspending some flights between US airports and...

Mar 2, 2020 11:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

US launches tool to stake claim to world’s rare earth minerals

[TORONTO] In a high-tech twist on hammering pickets into the ground, the US State Department has launched an online...

Mar 2, 2020 11:13 AM
Government & Economy

EU and UK begin talks on post-Brexit relationship

[BRUSSELS] With Brexit "done" as far as London is concerned, UK and EU negotiators on Monday begin talks aimed at...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.