The group's H1 net profit of S$2 million comes on the back of revenue growing 81.9% to S$9.5 million

Futurum Academy, one of Tafa’s brands, saw student enrolment rise from 93 to 1,512 between 2022 and 2025. PHOTO: TAFA

[SINGAPORE] Education and enrichment group Tafa has lodged a preliminary offer document for a listing on the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board, with plans to expand its programmes and support services.

The proposed initial public offering will involve a placement of new shares to investors, with the placement size and price to be announced. Evolve Capital Advisory is the sponsor, issue manager and placement agent for the IPO.

For the six months ended June 2026, Tafa’s revenue rose 81.9 per cent year on year to S$9.5 million, from S$5.2 million previously.

Its net profit of roughly S$2 million was a turnaround from its net loss of S$1.5 million in H1 2025, driven by higher programme fee revenue and growth in student enrolments.

Tafa operates four brands. Tree Art provides drawing and art-related programmes, while Futurum Academy offers robotics and other science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics enrichment courses.

GaiaX and AK Robotics conduct educational support services to help students build portfolios for art-focused and technology, engineering and robotics-related admission pathways to institutions of higher education.

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The group operated a total of 25 centres in Singapore as at Nov 3.

Tafa noted in its offer document, which was lodged on Tuesday (Nov 17), that new student enrolments for its Tree Art programmes rose to 11,080 in 2025 from 2,640 in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 61.3 per cent.

Futurum Academy’s new enrolments increased to 1,512 from 93 over the same period, which management attributed to “rapid early-stage scaling”.

Expansion plans

As at Jun 30, Tafa’s net current liabilities stood at S$7.5 million, with current liabilities of S$12.2 million exceeding current assets of S$4.7 million. It was also in a capital deficiency position of about S$3.7 million.

These conditions, the group acknowledged, indicate a “material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt” on its ability to continue as a going concern. It said a substantial portion of its current liabilities are contract liabilities, which are fees collected in advance for programmes yet to be delivered.

Contract liabilities amounted to S$5.9 million or 48.6 per cent of current liabilities, and are expected to be settled mainly through the provision of lessons rather than cash payments.

Tafa said proceeds from the share placement will be used to expand its existing business verticals, invest in technology, repay an existing bank loan and meet general working capital requirements.

The group plans to open more campuses in Singapore, broaden its programme offerings and grow its presence in the region through licensing arrangements, partnerships, joint ventures or acquisitions, depending on the market.

In Malaysia, the group has already signed licensing agreements with two licensees.

Tafa is majority-owned by married couple Yang Cheng and Man Yi, who each hold a 40.5 per cent stake in the company.