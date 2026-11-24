Net property income for the first nine months is down 0.6% at £27.3 million

Elite’s manager said the stable revenue reflects its active portfolio management. PHOTO: ELITE UK REIT

[SINGAPORE] Elite UK Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) on Tuesday (Nov 24) reported a 4.8 per cent increase in distributable income for the first nine months of 2026 to £15.6 million (US$20.4 million) from £14.8 million previously.

The Reit’s manager attributed the improved number to finance cost savings, acquisitions and lower vacancy costs.

Net property income (NPI) for the first nine months is down 0.6 per cent at £27.3 million from £27.4 million, though core NPI grew 5.2 per cent, excluding non-recurring dilapidation settlements recognised in 9M 2025.

The manager said the Reit’s stable revenue reflects its active portfolio management through strategic acquisitions and divestments.

Interest coverage ratio improved to 2.7 times from 2.6 times at the end of 2025, with borrowing costs remaining stable at 4.7 per cent.

The value of the Reit’s 148-property portfolio as at Sep 30 rose 15 per cent to £488.8 million from a year ago.

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The Reit’s lease profile was significantly strengthened following the completion of major lease regears with the UK government in February 2026. A regear usually refers to a voluntary lease renegotiation before it expires.

This comes as the company completed its acquisition of five freehold and virtual freehold government-leased properties across the UK for £31.9 million in August this year.

The acquisition followed the divestment of five properties in Wales for £9.3 million in July 2026 as part of capital recycling.

The Reit is also embarking on a £19 million conversion of its Lindsay House property in Dundee, Scotland, into a purpose-built student accommodation facility, which remains on schedule and within budget, with practical completion targeted for June 2027.

Distribution per unit for the full year in 2026 is expected to rise steadily, supported by recent acquisitions and the progressive execution of asset repositioning initiatives, barring material adverse developments and based on current market conditions.

Net gearing is expected to remain within the target range of 35 to 40 per cent as capital is deployed into asset enhancement initiatives, supported by active portfolio management.

The Reit will focus on completing the remaining lease regears, optimising its capital structure, progressing living sector developments and recycling capital into yield-accretive opportunities.

Units of Elite UK Reit closed flat at £0.30 on Tuesday.