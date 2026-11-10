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Emperador’s Q3 net profit rises 47.2% to US$59.4 million on whisky gains

The brandy segment also maintains strong growth momentum

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Vivien Ang

Vivien Ang

Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 09:15 PM
    • The company said in June that it had earmarked 2.4 billion Philippine pesos for its 2026 capital expenditure.
    • The company said in June that it had earmarked 2.4 billion Philippine pesos for its 2026 capital expenditure. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Emperador’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30 was up 47.2 per cent at 1.1 billion pesos (US$59.4 million), from 733 million pesos in the year-ago period.

    Its takings for the first nine months in 2026 was at 4.8 billion pesos, an increase of 2.3 per cent from 4.7 billion pesos in the previous corresponding period.

    This comes as the whisky segment returned to growth from a challenging 2025, the group said.

    External sales rose about 10 per cent year on year to exceed 16 billion pesos in 9M 2026, with Q3 momentum further strengthening 13 per cent year on year.

    The brandy segment, which grew 47.6 per cent to 11.6 billion pesos in external sales, maintained strong growth momentum, and was also led by robust domestic demand in the Philippines.

    The company announced in June that it had earmarked 2.4 billion Philippine pesos for its 2026 capital expenditure.

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    The dual-listed spirits manufacturer said that more than half of its capex is allocated for the whisky segment – for the building of warehouses and maturation sites, as well as facilities upgrades.

    The remainder will be for the upgrading of production and distribution facilities for the brandy business.

    Meanwhile, Q3 revenue for the group gained 33.8 per cent to 17.4 billion pesos, up from 13 billion pesos in 2025. Its 9M revenue was up 14.1 per cent at 47 billion.

    Earnings per share for Q3 stood at 0.07 peso, higher than the 0.05 peso in 2020.

    The company declared a dividend of 0.1351 peso in January.

    The shares were flat at S$0.31 as at Tuesday’s close.

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