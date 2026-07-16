The Business Times
business-time-50

Asian LNG prices hit highest since March as US-Iran hostilities disrupt Hormuz shipping

A prolonged disruption would keep LNG supplies tight, particularly for Asia, where buyers rely heavily on Qatari cargoes

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 01:39 PM
    • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Jul 15 that Hormuz will stay shut until the US ends its strikes and the blockade of Iranian ports.
    • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Jul 15 that Hormuz will stay shut until the US ends its strikes and the blockade of Iranian ports. PHOTO: REUTERS

    ASIAN liquefied natural gas prices rose to the highest since late March on Thursday (Jul 16) as fresh hostilities in the Middle East deepened concerns that shipping through the key Strait of Hormuz will remain disrupted for longer.

    Spot LNG traded at about US$20.2 per million British thermal units, according to traders, after surging about 10 per cent over the past week.

    The conflict has intensified in recent days as the US and Iran feud over control of the strait, a key conduit for about a fifth of global LNG supply.

    The US carried out more strikes on Iran to pressure Teheran to stop attacking vessels and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

    Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday the passage will stay shut until the US ends its strikes and the blockade of Iranian ports.

    Ship movements have slowed to a near standstill since the US resumed its naval blockade of Iran after a wave of attacks on commercial vessels, although a handful of them have still made the crossing.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    A prolonged disruption would keep LNG supplies tight, particularly for Asia, where buyers rely heavily on Qatari cargoes. Spot LNG is now trading at roughly twice its prewar level.

    “For Asian buyers, this further delays the hopeful return of Qatari volumes,” Evan Tan, an LNG analyst from ICIS, said.

    “Assuming geopolitical tensions continue into the next couple of months, a storage-short Europe and firm Asian demand will have both regions bidding up spot prices through later parts of the year,” he added. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Liquefied natural gasOil and gasIran war

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The 618,500-sq-ft site can yield up to 1,280 new private homes and up to 242,188 sq ft for commercial use.

    Frasers Property-led consortium outbids two others with S$2.13 billion offer for Bayshore Drive mixed-use site

    GovTech was established in October 2016 and has since developed widely used digital services such as Singpass.

    GovTech retrenches 93 staff in first phase of agency’s 2-year workforce transformation 

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (far left) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listening as President Donald Trump (centre) speaks to the media on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026.

    A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process

    Based on findings about the RTS Link’s potential impact, SBF, RAS and SRA identity three priority areas for action and 10 policy recommendations.

    RTS Link could lead to S$290 million net increase in outbound spend from Singapore annually: study

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More