Opec+ ministers will meet on Sunday to decide their 2027 output policy

Brent crude futures settled at US$96.57 a barrel, up US$1.96, or 1.2 per cent on Thursday. PHOTO: REUTERS

[CALGARY] Crude oil prices rose on Thursday (Nov 26) after Yemen’s Houthis said they hit ​Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery, and Iran said mines struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, reviving concerns about supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures settled at US$96.57 a barrel, up US$1.96, or 1.2 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures, which did not settle on Thursday because of the US Thanksgiving holiday, were up US$1.16, or 1.39 per cent, at US$84.84 as of 1.21 pm ET (1821 GMT).

A series of events this week increased geopolitical worries and the Middle East risk premium. On Wednesday, the Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, part of a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude.

At the same time, shipping has been disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz, where oil supply had been recovering to levels close to those before the Iran war.

On Thursday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two tankers had exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines north of Oman’s Khasab port while attempting to cross the strait. One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the Guards said.

“This is keeping the market on edge into the (Thanksgiving) holiday,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

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While data will probably show a small global supply surplus in October, said Commodity Context founder Rory Johnston, the outlook for crude prices is bullish. He cited slowing Hormuz flows, low inventories, and what he called “known, acute risk” to approximately 15 per cent of global supplies.

“My view is that we were oversold when (Brent) was dipping below US$90,” Johnston said. “It was only a matter of time before we tightened again.”

Spotlight moves to Opec+

Opec+ ministers will hold meetings on Sunday to decide their 2027 output policy.

They face the challenge of balancing output with the United Arab Emirates no longer in the group, and with Iraq and Kazakhstan pressing Opec+ to raise its estimate of their oil production capacity.

Two people with knowledge of the matter said Opec+ may roll over its current oil output targets at the meeting for at least the first quarter of 2027.

US crude stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ended November 20, the Energy Information Administration said. That supported prices because analysts had expected a rise of 1.5 million barrels.

In Asia, Thailand’s Bangchak Corp said it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok after a fire.

A drone attack at the Slavyansk ECO oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region also led to a fire, inflicting serious damage. REUTERS