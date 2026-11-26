In Asia, shipments are trading at discounts to regional benchmarks, indicating ample supplies

Diesel is the world’s workhorse fuel — vital for transport, industry and agriculture, as well as heating in parts of Europe and North America. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THE fuel that powers the global economy is finally catching a break after months of war that drove prices close to a record, offering consumers, businesses and central bankers at least a temporary respite.

Futures for diesel in Europe have sunk almost 30 per cent from a peak early in the US-Iran war, with a marked drop this month. It’s a similar story at the pump in the US, with average retail prices falling from a high set in September, although they remain well above pre-war levels.

In Asia, shipments have been trading at discounts to regional benchmarks, indicating ample supplies.

The retracements have been driven by a comparable slump in crude prices, with more cargoes of oil as well as products making it through the still-contested Strait of Hormuz. That has helped to pave the way for a pick-up in production from refiners in Asia, while peers in the US are still working flat out.

At the same time, diesel demand in Europe is running far behind pre-conflict levels and governments in the region have also presided over stockpile releases.

The shift may be “the start of some new, sustained normalisation or just the market pricing in a temporary easing of the supply shock,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Chicago-based Karobaar Capital LP. If it’s the former, that’s a meaningful tailwind for the global economy and should take some of the inflationary pressure out of the system, he added.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Diesel is the world’s workhorse fuel – vital for transport, industry and agriculture, as well as heating in parts of Europe and North America – and its surge was emblematic of the global energy shock triggered by the war between Washington and Teheran.

In addition, prices were supported by the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, as refineries were targeted in repeated waves of drone attacks and Russia curbed most exports.

In the Middle East, the return of crude flows through Hormuz to pre-war levels and a partial recovery in fuel shipments have eased market pressure. “We’re starting to see some signs of weakness, especially in the Asia gasoil sector,” said Natalia Losada, senior oil products analyst at Energy Aspects.

As flows recover, more medium- and heavy-crude grades are being processed, much of which is from the Persian Gulf, according to Parsley Ong, head of Asia energy and chemicals research at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

While in the third quarter, limited access to these varieties left utilisation about 20 per cent below normal at some refiners, there has been an improvement this quarter, she said.

Reflecting the pickup in availability, East Asian diesel cargoes have been traded at increasingly wider discounts to the continent’s benchmark prices, after selling at premiums earlier in the year.

Among producers, South Korea eased diesel export curbs last month, allowing one of Asia’s biggest suppliers to send more cargoes overseas. In addition, shipments from China – the world’s biggest refiner – have also helped to ease tightness in Asia, after its domestic stockpiles recovered.

Asian cargoes

In Europe, some prompt demand – especially for winter heating – has been met by cargoes from Asia, as well as volumes from strategic reserves, at a time when local consumption has fallen.

“Product exports leaving Asia have run above their pre-war pace since the summer, and that is a large part of what eased Europe in the autumn,” said Jonathan Mummery, Arrow Shipping & Energy’s head of tanker research, who estimated the continent’s demand was 2 to 11 per cent below last year’s level.

Countries including France and Germany freed up emergency volumes, and delays to restocking of heating oil by consumers because of high prices cut demand, said Energy Aspects’ Losada. Still, some of that deferred usage is going to materialise, potentially now or in December and January, she added.

There are other reasons for caution, including distillate stockpiles in the US that are at the lowest in decades for this time of year. That category includes diesel.

More broadly, Ukraine keeps pummelling Russia’s energy industry, forcing processing rates to the lowest in more than two decades, according to Rystad Energy.

A recent upsurge in attacks on vessels near Hormuz threatens to roll back flows of crude and products from the region once again.

“More ships were hit in October than in any month since the war began, more than double the monthly pace through the summer, and November has continued at close to that rate,” said Arrow Shipping’s Mummery. “The last few weeks show how fragile the recovery is.” BLOOMBERG