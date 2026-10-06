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EMA launches tender for energy infrastructure cluster on Pulau Tekong; could include LNG terminal

The proposed 200-ha site could also include hydrogen-ready natural gas-fired power plants

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 11:55 AM
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    • The site in the proposed master plan will be part of the government’s effort to assess potential land uses on Pulau Tekong, said EMA.
    • The site in the proposed master plan will be part of the government’s effort to assess potential land uses on Pulau Tekong, said EMA. ILLUSTRATION: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is calling for a proposal to build an energy infrastructure cluster on Pulau Tekong to strengthen Singapore’s energy security and support the energy transition.

    The statutory board said it is exploring the potential for siting energy infrastructure on part of reclaimed land on Pulau Tekong. These could include hydrogen-ready natural gas-fired power plants, a liquefied natural gas terminal and other low-carbon energy technologies.

    “It is vital that we plan ahead for our future energy infrastructure needs,” said EMA chief executive Puah Kok Keong. “If it materialises, the energy infrastructure cluster on Pulau Tekong will play an important role to meet Singapore’s growing energy needs.”

    The site is estimated to be about 200 hectares (ha) and will be part of the government’s effort to assess potential land uses on Pulau Tekong, said EMA.

    The consultant will be selected by mid-2027 and the study is expected to take about two years. The tender was launched on Monday and will close on Dec 4, 2026, according to its listing on government e-procurement portal GeBiz.

    Plans for reclamation works at the southern end of the island were announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his National Day Rally speech on Aug 23.

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    The 4,000 ha island, located off Singapore’s north-eastern coast, currently houses the SAF Basic Military Training Centre. After fresh training space is allocated to the SAF, about 500 ha of reclaimed land – about the size of Toa Payoh – will be available for civilian use.

    The possibility of building undersea tunnels that will link mainland Singapore and Pulau Tekong is also being studied, as previously announced at the National Day Rally.

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    Energy transitionEnergy Market AuthoritySingaporeLiquefied natural gas

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