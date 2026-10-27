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Energy Market Authority awards S$14.9 million in grants to strengthen power grid

Four industry projects clinch funding to develop and test solutions for grid operations

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 11:51 AM — Updated Wed, Oct 28, 2026 · 11:15 AM
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    • The Energy Market Authority says the projects will allow distributed resources to contribute more actively to grid operations.
    • The Energy Market Authority says the projects will allow distributed resources to contribute more actively to grid operations. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) has awarded S$14.9 million in grants to three companies to strengthen energy grid resilience by developing and testing practical solutions.

    The funded projects will improve the maintenance and operation of grid infrastructure, support system stability and manage the impact of growing distributed energy resources, such as solar panels and electric vehicle chargers.

    They will also allow these distributed resources to contribute more actively to grid operations, EMA said on Tuesday (Oct 27).

    SP PowerAssets received S$8.7 million for two projects under SP Technology Laboratory, a tie-up between EMA and national utilities company SP Group.

    The SP PowerAssets projects will use artificial intelligence and data to optimise maintenance and renewal decisions for grid infrastructure.

    They will also test solutions to manage voltage and power quality as more distributed resources connect to the grid.

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    Meanwhile, Yokogawa Engineering Asia received S$4.2 million to explore and develop fast-response services to ensure the stability of the power grid.

    Its project will explore how resources such as batteries, solar inverters, industrial loads and EVs can be coordinated to support the grid after any sudden disturbances to the power system.

    Finally, Singapore-based solar solutions provider Green Union was awarded S$2 million to develop strategies that can better coordinate distributed energy resources to strengthen grid resilience and maximise the use of existing infrastructure.

    All four projects will be overseen by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s Advanced Energy and Decarbonisation Office, as part of a broader portfolio of R&D and innovation projects on decarbonisation. (* See amendment note)

    “The grid will need to do more as Singapore’s power system evolves,” said EMA CEO Puah Kok Keong. “These projects will help us develop and test practical solutions to improve how we maintain and operate the grid, strengthen system stability and harness distributed energy resources.”

    * Amendment note: A previous version of this article said that the Advanced Energy and Decarbonisation Office was under EMA. This has been corrected.

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