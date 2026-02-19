Gold and silver beat equities, unit trust funds as top entry point for new OCBC retail investors 

While precious metals can play a stabilising role in portfolios, allocations should ‘stay measured’, says the bank

Through the OCBC app, customers can buy paper gold or silver in real-time, 24/7 from as little as 0.01 ounces. PHOTO: OCBC

[SINGAPORE] Precious metals edged out equities and unit trust funds as the preferred entry point for new investing customers in 2025, said OCBC in a statement on Thursday (Feb 19).

Last year, two in three new retail investors opted for gold or silver to kick-start their investment journeys with the bank.

OCBC noted that its precious metals investor base grew 2.5 times year on year in 2025, reflecting demand for gold and silver paper bullion. The number of new investors for precious metals has tripled from December to end-January 2026, added OCBC.

The bank said it expects continued growth in its precious metals business through 2026, driven by resilient demand, underlying structural drivers behind the recent rally, as well as sustained industrial demand.

Younger investors

On a broader scale, the World Gold Council reported that investors in Singapore seeking safe haven assets and portfolio diversification piled into gold in 2025 with demand jumping 48 per cent year on year to 9.6 tonnes – the highest level on record.

OCBC has noticed younger investors embracing this trend. Investors aged below 40 accounted for half of the bank’s investing clientele in 2025, doubling from 2024. Moreover, the fastest growth in gold and silver holdings was seen among investors in their 20s.

Through the OCBC app, customers can buy paper gold or silver in real-time, 24/7 from as little as 0.01 ounces – priced at under S$65 for gold and about S$1 for silver as at Feb 12.

Fractionalisation of precious metals enhances affordability, especially for younger investors with limited capital, said OCBC.

Tan Siew Lee, OCBC’s head of group wealth management, noted that while precious metals can play a stabilising role in portfolios, allocations should “stay measured”. She remarked that gold should accompany a well-balanced investment mix, in line with one’s risk tolerance and preferences.

“The recent volatility is a reminder that sharp price swings can happen. Young investors may feel tempted to chase quick gains, but true investing is about building long-term wealth, not speculation,” added Tan.

She added that investors with little or no exposure may consider building positions gradually, taking advantage of dips and staying focused on their long-term goals rather than reacting to short-term market noise.