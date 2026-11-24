Investors expect monetary policy to remain tight in the coming months

Bullion traded around US$3,620 an ounce on Tuesday, following a brief spike higher during Asian trading hours. PHOTO: REUTERS

GOLD edged lower after a dramatic rebound on Monday (Nov 23), as investors weighed upcoming US inflation data and whether a rapid recovery in stocks could be maintained.

Bullion traded around US$3,620 an ounce on Tuesday, following a brief spike higher during Asian trading hours. The precious metal surged 2.7 per cent on Monday after Jensen Huang’s surprise return to the helm of Nvidia powered a big risk-on rally across markets.

The announcement propelled Wall Street to its best day since April 2025, and helped spur a rebound in gold after a near 9 per cent drop last week took the metal to its lowest in more than a year.

An earlier rout in technology stocks had prompted investors to sell bullion to cover losses, adding to pressure from stubborn inflation and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

Investors still expect monetary policy to remain tight in the coming months.

Fed New York president John Williams said on Monday that the central bank still has “work to do” to tame sticky inflation, and the market is pricing in another interest-rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting.

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Higher borrowing costs are typically negative for gold, which does not pay interest.

Traders will be looking to this week’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, for fresh clues on the outlook for monetary policy, followed by jobless claims and new home sales ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Any upside surprise in inflation would reinforce the case for more rate hikes and could boost the US dollar, putting additional pressure on gold.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$3,625.72 an ounce at 10.58 am in London.

Silver slid 2.5 per cent to US$42.02 an ounce, after surging almost 5 per cent on Monday. Platinum and palladium also declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, was steady after rising 0.2 per cent in the previous session. BLOOMBERG