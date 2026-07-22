Gold hits two-week high as Fed outlook, Middle East conflict stay in focus

Spot gold climbs 1.6% to US$4,139.64 per ounce by 0307 GMT, having hit its highest level since Jul 7 earlier on Wednesday

[BENGALURU] Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday (Jul 22) on technical buying as investors assessed the widening Middle East conflict and awaited the US Federal Reserve meeting next week for clues on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold climbed 1.6 per cent to US$4,139.64 per ounce by 0307 GMT, having hit its highest level since Jul 7 earlier in the day. US gold futures for August delivery jumped 1.7 per cent to US$4,144.20.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have lifted oil prices and inflation concerns, strengthening expectations of interest rate hikes that led gold to its steepest weekly drop since early June last week on Jul 17.

“Buyers have been stepping in seeking a value play after the recent pullback, while hopes for diplomatic progress between the US and Iran are also assisting price moves,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Three oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course in the Red Sea on Tuesday after threats from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, as the widening Middle East conflict disrupted shipping through two of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Teheran had received a proposal from mediators for a 10-day ceasefire in efforts to salvage the interim ceasefire agreement signed in June.

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Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited mediator Pakistan and asked Islamabad to continue its efforts.

The Fed will keep its key interest rate steady for the rest of 2026, according to a Reuters poll, although a majority of those who answered a separate question about the chance of a hike in 2026 now described the likelihood as “high”, a reversal from June when most saw it as “low”.

Higher-for-longer interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Among other metals, spot silver was up 1.9 per cent at US$59.87 per ounce after reaching its highest point since Jul 10 earlier in the day.

Platinum climbed 2.4 per cent to US$1,667.22 and palladium rose 3 per cent to US$1,320.75. REUTERS