Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar pays a premium for a 2.25% stake in Southern Alliance Mining

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s S$6.1 million purchase comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry. PHOTO: ROYAL PRESS OFFICE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s king has acquired a 2.25 per cent stake in Singapore-listed Southern Alliance Mining (SAM) , paying a premium in an off-market deal with the firm’s managing director and controlling shareholder Pek Kok Sam, the company said.

The S$6.1 million deal comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar acquired the stake at S$0.425 per share, a premium of about 11.84 per cent to the Monday (Oct 12) closing price, the firm said in a bourse filing that day.

SAM holds a 40 per cent stake in MCRE Resources, which operates Malaysia’s pioneer rare earths mining site in Perak state

The transaction did not involve the company itself, with Pek remaining its controlling shareholder, it said

It also would not result in changes to the group’s board, management or operation.

The firm is also planning to acquire Paramount Synergy, which is involved in a rare earths project in Johor state, SAM said.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is from Johor, ascended the throne in January 2024 and is expected to serve as king for five years under Malaysia’s unique rotational monarchy system.

Johor’s royal press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS