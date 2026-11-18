The Brent benchmark has fallen 20% this month

Brent crude futures settled 70 cents, or 0.76 per cent, higher at US$93.14 a barrel on Tuesday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday (Nov 17) as traders worried about continuing tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and expected falling US crude oil inventories, although gains were capped by a projected supply surplus driven by recovering Middle East exports.

Brent crude futures settled 70 cents, or 0.76 per cent, higher at US$93.14 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures gained 29 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to US$86.01.

The Brent benchmark has fallen 20 per cent this month while WTI has declined 16 per cent.

Iranian drones attacked a US military radar system in Bahrain on Tuesday, and the crew of a ship in the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for after the vessel was hit twice.

The US military carried out new airstrikes on Iran on Tuesday, targeting a missile-launch site on Qeshm Island in retaliation for Iran’s targeting of US personnel and assets.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US is ​taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.

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“The rhetoric is cranked up,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, referring to retaliatory attacks between the US and Iran.

However, Yawger noted that the prospect of an oversupplied market offset some of the gains.

“You’re not getting these big giant moves like you were anymore,” Yawger said.

On Friday, the International Energy Agency said the global oil market will return to surplus in the fourth quarter as Middle East exports recover more quickly than global demand.

This is reflected in the plunging cost of shipping oil, indicating an unwinding of the risk premium on transporting oil products by sea. Middle East Gulf exporters have increased flows toward levels achieved before the Iran war began in February.

“Brent is trading in a range,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at PVM, a brokerage.

“At the moment there are two opposing forces at work,” with some traders believing Middle East supply is set to increase, while others focus on the risks of war-related disruptions, Varga said.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they launched a total of five drones toward two pumping stations along the vital Saudi East-West pipeline in the Riyadh area.

The Houthis have claimed several times this month to have attacked the pipeline, as fighting continues between the militant group ​and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Weekly data on broader US crude and product inventories from the American Petroleum Institute is due at 2030 GMT and from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen, a Reuters poll showed.

Last week, stocks of crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 276.4 million barrels, their lowest level since August 1982, Department of Energy data showed. The recent drawdowns have been part of a US agreement to release 172 million barrels from the facility. REUTERS